Archives: July, 2011
This Weekend's Shows: Lord Huron, Thurston Moore, Eleanor Friedberger
Live: Eleanor Friedberger and Cloud Control @ the Satellite, 7.27.11
New Music: Matty Fasano - 'Unkind,' 'Unusual'
New Music: The Rosie Taylor Project - 'Sleep'
Video: The School - 'I Love Everything'
New Music: Bos Angeles - 'June,' 'Days of Youth'
Video: J. Irvin Dally - 'Punchbowls,' 'Teething' (Yours Truly session)
News + Links: Ryan Adams, Feist, Kanye West
Video: International Waters - 'Green Lights Forever'
New Music: St. Vincent - 'Surgeon'
New Music: Allo Darlin' - 'Darren'
Let's all tweet #Strangemercy a few more times, please
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