Rawkblog Presents, Episode 6: Taylor Swift / Pitchfork's People's List

Today on Rawkblog Presents: Adam Barhamand joins the show to discuss Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and the country star's pop-minded new direction. Is Swift an authentic artist or a bitchy ex-girlfriend? We also discuss Pitchfork's People's List and our favorite albums of the last 15 years. (Here are mine and Adam's.)

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Download: Episode 6, Taylor Swift / Pitchfork's People's List (Adam Barhamand)

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)