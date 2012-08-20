Rawkblog Presents, Episode 7: Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums

Today on Rawkblog Presents: The charming Rachael Maddux joins the show to discuss the Fleetwood Mac tribute album Just Tell Me That You Want Me, the evolution of the cover song and the best tribute albums of all time.

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Download: Episode 7: Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)