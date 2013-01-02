2012 Favorites: Music Photography

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My favorite live music shots and portraits of 2012. All photos credit David Greenwald. Please contact me (david.elliot.greenwald AT gmail.com) for licensing or purchase information.

2012 Favorites: Songs of the Year | Albums of the Year

More music photos: Best of 2011 | Best of 2010 | Best of 2008 | all galleries

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Today is the final day for our Kickstarter campaign for UNCOOL, a longform music journalism publication I'm founding with Daniel Siegal and a bunch of great writers. Please pitch in if you can.