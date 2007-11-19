The new Snoop Dogg video is the greatest video of all time
Cuban Linx: Year-End Lists, The End of Audiophilia, '07 Twee Pop, New Clientele
Live: Ted Leo & the Pharmacists @ The El Rey, 10.30.07
New J Dilla: Dillagence
Ambient Series: Early Songs - "Wind Wound"
Ryan Adams' Alter-Egos: THE JOURNEY CONTINUES
Wrapped Up in Books: Autumn de Wilde - "Elliott Smith"
"Control" back in Los Angeles
Tonight in L.A.: James Haworth
Live: No Age @ The Smell, 11.19.07
Old Music: Aretha Franklin - I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You
Video: Public Image Ltd. - This Is Not A Love Song
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