Archives: 2007
There are no human voices in the "Batman" theme
Live: James Howarth @ The Troubadour, 11.23.07
The Dolphins make me cry
The last great Weezer rarity
By the time you read this, I'll be a college graduate
Video: "Stairway To Heaven" still the best song ever and not in some bullshit ironic way
Best of 2007: Concert Photos
Live: Boris @ The Echoplex, 10.15.07
Holiday Songs III: Jim O'Rourke
Live: Jon Brion and Nels Cline @ Largo, 12.8.07
Deeper Into Movies: Juno (2007)
The Roots watch 2girls1cup (and more importantly, jam with Al Green)
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