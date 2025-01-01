Archives: March, 2008
Sony BMG: PIRATES!
Video: The Acorn - "The Flood, Pt. 1"
Cuban Linx: The Return of Miles from Beulah, Wolf Parade, Etc
Video: Juno Sings "Zub Zub"
Tour Dates: The Parson Red Heads
Matablog: "Why Do People Buy Records?"
Diplo/Justice Scalping Madness
The Week in Rawk, 3.30.08
Oasis and Ryan Adams To Go On Mega Tour, Play Five Versions of "Wonderwall"
Critical Backlash: The Raconteurs and the Rise of Instant Music
New Music: Paper Airplanes - "Debutantes"
Video: Jamie Lidell - "Little Bit of Feel Good"
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