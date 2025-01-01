Archives: 2008
Video: Vampire Weekend - "A-Punk"
The Dark Knight: 1966 Style
Today's Ridiculousness: Japanese Bug Fights
The Shins' Marty Crandall Arrested
Cuban Linx: Hotel Cafe Tour, More Lists, Radiohead MP3s
The Cokemachineglow Podcast Lives! (Or rather, streams)
LOST is streaming in its entirety on ABC.com
Video: CRS (Kanye, Lupe, Pharrell) - "U.S. Placers"
2008 Album Release Calendar
Tour Dates: Boredoms
New Clientele: "Girl From Somewhere"
Cuban Linx, 2008 Edition: Radiohead plays webcast, RIAA gets dumber, LAist's albums list
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