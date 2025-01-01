Archives: August, 2009
Old Music: Ned Collette - "The Laughter Across The Street"
The Fantastic Mr. Schwartzman
New Music: Elliott Smith - "Grand Mal"
Learn To Love: Nick Drake
Ted Leo Playing Breakfast Show On Sunday
Ryan Adams Pens First Column For The Awl
Camera Obscurist: The Greenest Age
Sondre Lerche Promises To "Bring The Goods" To The Troubadour
Tonight In LA: Dungen, Woods & Kurt Vile
Blogger Stops Deleting Posts Willy-Nilly?
Critical Backlash: The "Death" Of The Album
Bootleg: The Softies - 3.06.96, Neil House, Columbus, Ohio
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