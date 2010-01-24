The Week In Rawk, 1.24.10: 'Head Over Heels

Jams: A First Look at Spoon's 2010 AOTY frontrunner, Transference. A bootleg of one of Thom Yorke and his solo act band's excellent L.A. performances. New Radio Dept., finally.

Live: Pepper Rabbit dig in at the Bootleg Theater.

Video: The Mountain Goats, live and neurotic.

News: Coachella 2010 lineup announced, Pavement inexplicably not headlining thanks to the Twilight soundtrack. Franz Nicolay leaves the Hold Steady, New Pornographers announce a new album, and Thom Yorke (but not Beck) deejays for Haiti. Ke$ha and Uffie: the same!

2010 Bands You Can Ignore: Surfer Bwuuuuud.