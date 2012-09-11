Rawkblog Presents, Episode 8: Deeper Into Comic Books

Today on Rawkblog Presents: William Goodman of BetweenThePanels.com and I discuss Marvel and DC's latest crossover events, the next Captain America movie, the beauty of digital comics and some series to start out with for graphic novel newcomers. It's very nerdy!

You can subscribe in iTunes or download below:

Download: Episode 8: Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)

* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)