Video: Fiona Apple - 'Fast As You Can' (with Jon Brion, Chris Thile, 8.23.11)
Interview: Cymbals Eat Guitars
Premiere: Ben Heywood (Summer Darling) - "Spectacular Violence"
R.I.P. Steve Jobs
Jon Brion producing Best Coast sophomore album
R.I.P. Bert Jansch
New Music: High Highs - 'Ivy'
Video: Jeff Mangum plays surprise show at Occupy Wall Street protests
Video: Andrew Bird covers Cass McCombs' 'Meet Me Here at Dawn'
Live: Jens Lekman, Geoffrey O'Connor @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 9.28.11
Best of 2011: September Essentials
Review: Twin Sister - 'In Heaven'
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