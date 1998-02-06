Archives: 2009
Live: Division Day @ Spaceland, 9.02.09
New Music: The Clientele - "Harvest Time"
Bootleg: Elliott Smith - 6.02.98, Stockholm, Sweden
Tonight In LA: Division Day
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin Recording LP3 With Chris Walla
Camera Obscurist: When I Said I Wanted To Be Your Dog
Old Music: Ned Collette - "The Laughter Across The Street"
The Fantastic Mr. Schwartzman
New Music: Elliott Smith - "Grand Mal"
Learn To Love: Nick Drake
Ted Leo Playing Breakfast Show On Sunday
Ryan Adams Pens First Column For The Awl
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