The Week In Rawk, 4.25.10: Broasted Broachella



Photo by David Greenwald

Coachella 2010: Sights + Sounds; Day 1; Day 2; Day 3.

First Look: Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - Before Today.

Videos/MP3s: Harlem Shakes - "Strictly Game"; The Pass - "Colors".

Bootlegs: Ryan Adams covers "Like a Virgin" and "Last Nite."

News: The National's High Violet is streaming on NYTimes.com; We Listen For You launched a podcast; footage emerges of Bill Murray jamming at a friend of mine's SXSW party; The Wrens are recording a new album in earnest.

Deeper Into Movies: Kubrick's The Shining.

More: News + Links | The Week in Rawk