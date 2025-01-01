Archives: July, 2010
Premiere: Scott Bartenhagen - "Beacons"
New Music: Jens Lekman - "The End of the World Is Bigger Than Love"
This Week's Shows: Faded Paper Figures, Memoryhouse
New Music: Your Youth - "Diamond"
Photos: Ryan Adams In The Studio, L.A.
First Look: Rufus Wainwright - "All Days Are Nights: Songs For Lulu"
Video: The School – “Is He Really Coming Home?”
In Which The Lead Singer Of Maroon 5 Snarks On Me
First Look: Bjork & Dirty Projectors - "Mount Wittenberg Orca"
New Music: The Clientele - "Jerry"
First Look: Memoryhouse - "The Years" EP
Do Yourself The Biggest Favor Ever
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