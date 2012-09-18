Rawkblog Presents, Episode 9: Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep

Today on Rawkblog Presents: Clayton Purdom, Colin McGowan and I explore the limits of humor in hip-hop and R&B, from Turquoise Jeep to R. Kelly to Kanye West. Where's the line between humor and satire? Why is rap so much funnier than indie rock? Is it funny when Yeezy raps about the Holocaust? Why isn't it funny when Childish Gambino raps about his feelings? All these questions answered, mostly.

You can subscribe in iTunes or download below:

Download: Episode 9: Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)

* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)

* Episode 8, Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)