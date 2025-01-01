Archives:
David Greenwald
St. Vincent Loves You
Live: Lonely Trees @ Spaceland, 7.30.10
Live: Nite Jewel/Memoryhouse/Baths/Kisses @ Echoplex, 7.20.10
Video: Broken Social Scene - "Forced To Love"
New Music: Catherine A.D. - "Better Than Love" (Hurts Cover)
Premiere: Scott Bartenhagen - "Beacons"
New Music: Jens Lekman - "The End of the World Is Bigger Than Love"
This Week's Shows: Faded Paper Figures, Memoryhouse
New Music: Your Youth - "Diamond"
Photos: Ryan Adams In The Studio, L.A.
First Look: Rufus Wainwright - "All Days Are Nights: Songs For Lulu"
Video: The School – “Is He Really Coming Home?”
Back
Next
Get the newsletter
Weekly writing, links and music