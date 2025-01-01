Archives: 2011
Apex Manor – ‘The Year of Magical Drinking’ (2011)
New Music: Brave Irene - 'Longest Day,' 'No Fun'
First Look: Tennis - 'Cape Dory'
New Music: Little Scream - 'The Heron and the Fox'
Minks - 'By The Hedge'
First Look: Destroyer - 'Kaputt'
First Look: Geotic - 'Mend'
Video: Destroyer - 'Kaputt'
First Look: James Blake - 'James Blake'
2011's 35 Most Anticipated Albums
New Music: Rose Melberg - 'This Will Be Our Year' (Zombies cover)
New Music: Destroyer - 'Chinatown'
Back
Next
Get the newsletter
Weekly writing, links and music