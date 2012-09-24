Rawkblog Presents, Episode 10: Fuck Yeah Menswear

Today on Rawkblog Presents: Lawrence Schlossman and Kevin Burrows, the writers of Fuck Yeah Menswear, reveal the blog's secret origins, their Hipster Runoff inspiration and discuss the state of the #menswear scene. The book drops on Nov. 6 .

You can subscribe in iTunes or download below:

Download: Episode 10: Fuck Yeah Menswear

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)

* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)

* Episode 8, Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)

* Episode 9, Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep (Clayton Purdom, Colin McGowan)