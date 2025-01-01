New Music: The Middle East - 'Hunger Song'
New Music: Bos Angeles - 'Beach Slalom'
Elliott Smith - Performances From a Basement on the Hill
New Music: Amanda Mair - 'House'
First Look: Rose Melberg - 'Homemade Ship (Remix)'
'Searching for Elliott Smith' debuts in L.A. this week
New Music: Wake Up Lucid - 'Sugar'
Elephant Parade - 'Home' (2010)
Video: Herman Dune - 'Tell Me Something I Don't Know
First Look: Dream Diary - 'You Are the Beat'
Video: Richard Hawley and Lisa Hannigan - 'Hushabye Mountain'
News + Links: Fiona Apple, Jon Brion, Ryan Adams
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