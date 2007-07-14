Archives: July, 2007
Visions of Bob Dylan
This Week's Movies in L.A., 7/14/07
Live: Arthurfest, Day 2
Black Moth Super Rainbow - Dandelion Gum
Bootlegs Round-Up #2
Cuban Linx #22: St. Vincent, Being "Indie" and Michael Cera
Video: Spoon - "The Underdog," Live at Rockefeller Park, 7.11.07
The Canon, Examined: Foo Fighters' The Colour and the Shape
Cuban Linx #21: On the radio with the Sea and Cake
Three new Destroyer songs
New new wave: Midnight Juggernauts
Tonight in L.A.: Flight of the Conchords
Back
Next
Get the newsletter
Weekly writing, links and music