August 2011: Month in Review
Jens Lekman
Here's a round-up of August's new songs, reviews, shows and beyond.
New Music:
* The National - "Think You Can Wait," "Exile Vilify"
* Loney, Dear - My Heart
* Jens Lekman - "An Argument With Myself"
* D/Wolves - "Tell Me Why"
* Bad Sports - "Teenage Girls"
* Beirut - "East Harlem"
Washed Out - "Eyes Be Closed"
* Chalk and Numbers - "Summer Nights (And Summer Days)"
* Ben Folds Five, Ryan Adams, Atlas Sound
Live Review:
* Craft Spells, Seapony and Grave Babies at the Echoplex, 8.28.11
Videos:
* St. Vincent - "Cruel"
News + Links:
* Ryan Adams announces new album, Ashes and Fire
* Ryan Adams talks Ashes and Fire
Pop Culture:
* Media Recommendations, August 2011
And over on RawkTumblr:
* The Santa Monica Cat Show
* Catalina
* Summarizing my views on arts criticism
* A brief guide to modestly priced menswear
* The Weeknd
* 20 of my favorite television shows
* Hipsters + Hipsters II