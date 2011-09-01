August 2011: Month in Review



Jens Lekman

Here's a round-up of August's new songs, reviews, shows and beyond.

New Music:

* The National - "Think You Can Wait," "Exile Vilify"

* Loney, Dear - My Heart

* Jens Lekman - "An Argument With Myself"

* D/Wolves - "Tell Me Why"

* Bad Sports - "Teenage Girls"

* Beirut - "East Harlem"

Washed Out - "Eyes Be Closed"

* Chalk and Numbers - "Summer Nights (And Summer Days)"

* Ben Folds Five, Ryan Adams, Atlas Sound

Live Review:

* Craft Spells, Seapony and Grave Babies at the Echoplex, 8.28.11

Videos:

* St. Vincent - "Cruel"

News + Links:

* Ryan Adams announces new album, Ashes and Fire

* Ryan Adams talks Ashes and Fire

Pop Culture:

* Media Recommendations, August 2011

And over on RawkTumblr:

* The Santa Monica Cat Show

* Catalina

* Summarizing my views on arts criticism

* A brief guide to modestly priced menswear

* The Weeknd

* 20 of my favorite television shows

* Hipsters + Hipsters II