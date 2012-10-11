Rawkblog Presents, Episode 11: Fall Music Preview

Today on Rawkblog Presents: Evan Abeele of Memoryhouse joins the podcast to discuss Ben Gibbard, Lord Huron, why indie albums don't drop in the fourth quarter, Memoryhouse's own new direction and more in our fall music preview.

You can subscribe in iTunes or download below:

Download: Episode 11: Fall Music Preview

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)

* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)

* Episode 8, Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)

* Episode 9, Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep (Clayton Purdom, Colin McGowan)

* Episode 10, Fuck Yeah Menswear (Lawrence Schlossman, Kevin Burrows)