Today on Rawkblog Presents: Simon Vozick-Levinson and David M. Goldstein join the show to discuss the long history of Jews and rap -- and why the Tribe is having a hip-hop moment. What's going on with Rick Ross' Black Bar Mitzvah mixtape, Jay-Z's menorah and the Drake/Shyne beef? Look out for some noise issues in the first couple minutes but we're all clear after that.

You can subscribe in iTunes or download below:

Download: Rawkblog Presents, Episode 12: Hip-Hop & Hebrews

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)

* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)

* Episode 8, Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)

* Episode 9, Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep (Clayton Purdom, Colin McGowan)

* Episode 10, Fuck Yeah Menswear (Lawrence Schlossman, Kevin Burrows)

* Episode 11, Fall Music Preview (Evan Abeele of Memoryhouse)