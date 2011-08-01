July 2011: Month in Review



Chelsea Wolfe

Here's everything that happened in July on ye olde Rawkblog: new jams, best-of lists, videos, etc. I also joined Spotify and made a couple of ongoing playlists: Ongoing 2k11 Jams and The Canon, Examined. Follow 'em!

Elsewhere: The Recommender very kindly interviewed me.

Best of 2011:

* Albums of the Half-Year

* Songs of the Half-Year

New Music:

* Matty Fasano - "Unkind," "Unusual"

* The Rosie Taylor Project - "Sleep"

* Bos Angeles - "June," "Days of Youth"

* St. Vincent - "Surgeon"

* Allo Darlin' - "Darren"

* Iceage - "Broken Bone"

* The History of Apple Pie - "You're So Cool"

* Real Estate - "It's Real"

* Out Go the Lights - "Pericles"

* Elliott Smith - "The Real Estate"

* Chelsea Wolfe - "Mer"

* LA Font - "Lipsmack" (Rawkblog premiere)

Album reviews:

* Swimsuit - Swimsuit

* Wild Beasts - Smother

* Eleanor Friedberger - Last Summer

* Jill Andrews - The Mirror

Videos:

* The School - "I Love Everything"

* J. Irvin Dally - "Punchbowls," "Teething" (Yours Truly session)

* International Waters - "Green Lights Forever"

* Dream Diary - "El Lissitzky"

* Zooey Deschanel and Ben Schwartz - "Tonight You Belong To Me"

* ARMS - Summer Skills album trailer

* Warpaint - "Warpaint"

* Beachwood Sparks play 4th of July backyard BBQ



News + Links:

* Spotify: Early thoughts and a Rawkblog playlist

Classics:

* Ned Collette - "Come On Let's Go" (Broadcast cover)