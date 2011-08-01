July 2011: Month in Review
Chelsea Wolfe
Here's everything that happened in July on ye olde Rawkblog: new jams, best-of lists, videos, etc. I also joined Spotify and made a couple of ongoing playlists: Ongoing 2k11 Jams and The Canon, Examined. Follow 'em!
Elsewhere: The Recommender very kindly interviewed me.
Best of 2011:
* Albums of the Half-Year
* Songs of the Half-Year
New Music:
* Matty Fasano - "Unkind," "Unusual"
* The Rosie Taylor Project - "Sleep"
* Bos Angeles - "June," "Days of Youth"
* St. Vincent - "Surgeon"
* Allo Darlin' - "Darren"
* Iceage - "Broken Bone"
* The History of Apple Pie - "You're So Cool"
* Real Estate - "It's Real"
* Out Go the Lights - "Pericles"
* Elliott Smith - "The Real Estate"
* Chelsea Wolfe - "Mer"
* LA Font - "Lipsmack" (Rawkblog premiere)
Album reviews:
* Swimsuit - Swimsuit
* Wild Beasts - Smother
* Eleanor Friedberger - Last Summer
* Jill Andrews - The Mirror
Videos:
* The School - "I Love Everything"
* J. Irvin Dally - "Punchbowls," "Teething" (Yours Truly session)
* International Waters - "Green Lights Forever"
* Dream Diary - "El Lissitzky"
* Zooey Deschanel and Ben Schwartz - "Tonight You Belong To Me"
* ARMS - Summer Skills album trailer
* Warpaint - "Warpaint"
* Beachwood Sparks play 4th of July backyard BBQ
News + Links:
* Spotify: Early thoughts and a Rawkblog playlist
Classics:
* Ned Collette - "Come On Let's Go" (Broadcast cover)