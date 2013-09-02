Rawkblog Presents, Episode 17: 'Pretty Little Liars'

In this week's episode, AllMusic senior pop editor Stephen Thomas Erlewine joins Rawkblog Presents to discuss Pretty Little Liars ' Season 4 summer finale. What did we really learn about Ezra? Is Ali alive? And is this ABC Family teen drama really as great as we think it is? (Spoiler: yup!)

// Related: How Pretty Little Liars Reinvented the Slasher, my piece on the show for The Atlantic.

Download or subscribe in iTunes: Episode 17, Pretty Little Liars (Stephen Thomas Erlewine)

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2, The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)

* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)

* Episode 8, Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)

* Episode 9, Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep (Clayton Purdom, Colin McGowan)

* Episode 10, Fuck Yeah Menswear (Lawrence Schlossman, Kevin Burrows)

* Episode 11, Fall Music Preview (Evan Abeele of Memoryhouse)

* Episode 12, Hip-Hop & Hebrews (Simon Vozick-Levinson, David M. Goldstein)

* Episode 14, 2012 Year in Review (Jeremy D. Larson)

* Episode 15, Freelance Life (Paul de Revere, Erik Burg, Tyler Andere)

* Episode 16: Magic: The Gathering (Jacob Burch)

Photo credit: ABC Family