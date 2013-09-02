Rawkblog Presents, Episode 17: 'Pretty Little Liars'
In this week's episode, AllMusic senior pop editor Stephen Thomas Erlewine joins Rawkblog Presents to discuss Pretty Little Liars' Season 4 summer finale. What did we really learn about Ezra? Is Ali alive? And is this ABC Family teen drama really as great as we think it is? (Spoiler: yup!)
// Related: How Pretty Little Liars Reinvented the Slasher, my piece on the show for The Atlantic.
Download or subscribe in iTunes: Episode 17, Pretty Little Liars (Stephen Thomas Erlewine)
Previously:
* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)
* Episode 2, The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)
* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)
* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)
* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)
* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)
* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)
* Episode 8, Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)
* Episode 9, Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep (Clayton Purdom, Colin McGowan)
* Episode 10, Fuck Yeah Menswear (Lawrence Schlossman, Kevin Burrows)
* Episode 11, Fall Music Preview (Evan Abeele of Memoryhouse)
* Episode 12, Hip-Hop & Hebrews (Simon Vozick-Levinson, David M. Goldstein)
* Episode 14, 2012 Year in Review (Jeremy D. Larson)
* Episode 15, Freelance Life (Paul de Revere, Erik Burg, Tyler Andere)
* Episode 16: Magic: The Gathering (Jacob Burch)
Photo credit: ABC Family