Rawkblog Presents, Episode 18: Pop-Punk

In this week's episode, writer Annie Zaleski and publicist Eloy Lugo join the show to talk about the state of pop-punk: are power-chord bands abandoning ship for synth-pop waters or is the genre, Warped Tour and all, still going strong?

Download or subscribe in iTunes: Episode 18: Pop-Punk (Annie Zaleski, Eloy Lugo)

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2, The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)

* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)

* Episode 8, Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)

* Episode 9, Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep (Clayton Purdom, Colin McGowan)

* Episode 10, Fuck Yeah Menswear (Lawrence Schlossman, Kevin Burrows)

* Episode 11, Fall Music Preview (Evan Abeele of Memoryhouse)

* Episode 12, Hip-Hop & Hebrews (Simon Vozick-Levinson, David M. Goldstein)

* Episode 14, 2012 Year in Review (Jeremy D. Larson)

* Episode 15, Freelance Life (Paul de Revere, Erik Burg, Tyler Andere)

* Episode 16: Magic: The Gathering (Jacob Burch)

Photo: Paramore at SXSW 2013. Credit: David Greenwald