Rawkblog Presents, Episode 19: Best Of 2013 (Caitlin White)

In this week's episode, writer Caitlin White joins the show to talk about the best albums of 2013, Nedelle Torrisi (pictured), the year in thinkpieces and the advantages of freelance journalism. Here's her piece on Lily Allen that we discuss.

Download or subscribe in iTunes: Episode 19: Best of 2013 (Caitlin White)

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2, The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People's List (Adam Barhamand)

* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)

* Episode 8, Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)

* Episode 9, Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep (Clayton Purdom, Colin McGowan)

* Episode 10, Fuck Yeah Menswear (Lawrence Schlossman, Kevin Burrows)

* Episode 11, Fall Music Preview (Evan Abeele of Memoryhouse)

* Episode 12, Hip-Hop & Hebrews (Simon Vozick-Levinson, David M. Goldstein)

* Episode 14, 2012 Year in Review (Jeremy D. Larson)

* Episode 15, Freelance Life (Paul de Revere, Erik Burg, Tyler Andere)

* Episode 16: Magic: The Gathering (Jacob Burch)

* Episode 17: "Pretty Little Liars" (Stephen Thomas Erlewine)

* Episode 18: Pop-Punk (Annie Zaleski, Eloy Lugo)

Photo: Nedelle Torrisi. Credit: Force Field PR.