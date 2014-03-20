Rawkblog Presents, Episode 20: SXSW 2014 (Paul de Revere)

SXSW fans at the Flamingo Cantina, March 2014 // credit: David Greenwald

Consequence of Sound and Radio.com writer (and Rawkblog Presents alum) Paul de Revere joins the show to talk about the evolution of SXSW, the tragic deaths that marred this year's festival and the best bands we managed to see.

Download or subscribe in iTunes: Episode 20: SXSW 2014 (Paul de Revere)

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2, The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 5, Lit Blogs & “Against Enthusiasm” (Jacob Silverman)

* Episode 6, Taylor Swift / People’s List (Adam Barhamand)

* Episode 7, Fleetwood Mac / Tribute Albums (Rachael Maddux)

* Episode 8, Deeper Into Comic Books (William Goodman)

* Episode 9, Hip-Hop, Humor & Turquoise Jeep (Clayton Purdom, Colin McGowan)

* Episode 10, Fuck Yeah Menswear (Lawrence Schlossman, Kevin Burrows)

* Episode 11, Fall Music Preview (Evan Abeele of Memoryhouse)

* Episode 12, Hip-Hop & Hebrews (Simon Vozick-Levinson, David M. Goldstein)

* Episode 14, 2012 Year in Review (Jeremy D. Larson)

* Episode 15, Freelance Life (Paul de Revere, Erik Burg, Tyler Andere)

* Episode 16: Magic: The Gathering (Jacob Burch)

* Episode 17: “Pretty Little Liars” (Stephen Thomas Erlewine)

* Episode 18: Pop-Punk (Annie Zaleski, Eloy Lugo)