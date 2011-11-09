Month in Review: September 2011
Olivia Tremor Control / photo by David Greenwald
Everything Rawkblog posted in September 2011. Enjoy.
Lists:
* The 8 Best Unsigned Bands in Los Angeles
* Best of 2011: September Essentials
Tracks:
* Hotel Lights - "Falling Down"
* Blouse - "Videotapes"
* Ether Coil - "Light"
* New Music: Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – ‘Witch Hunt Suite For World War III’
* Jens Lekman - An Argument with Myself EP
* Classics: Lambchop - "National Talk Like a Pirate Day"
* Premiere: Dude York - "David"
* ARMS - "Fleeced," plus Sun Kil Moon cover
* Sundress - "Derelict"
Album Reviews:
* Lawrence Marcus - Wolves in the Living Room
* St. Vincent - Strange Mercy
* Twin Sister - In Heaven
Videos:
* Lana Del Rey - "Videogames"
* Broken Social Scene - "The World at Large" (Modest Mouse cover)
* Wilco - "Born Alone"
* Wild Nothing - "Our Composition Book" (Yours Truly session)
* Ryan Adams - "Cold Roses" (live in the studio)
* Premiere: The New Division - "True Lies"
* Watch Laura Marling's Troubadour show
Mixtapes:
* 45 Minutes: Ryan Adams (Part 1)
Concerts:
* Live: FYF Fest 2011
* FYF Fest: The Rawkblog Guide
* Live: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. at the Troubadour, 9.09.11
* Bootleg: Sufjan Stevens - 10.27.05
* Live: Laura Marling, Alessi's Ark @ the Troubadour, 9.20.11
* Photos: SXSW 2011
Bootlegs:
* Sufjan Stevens - 10.27.05, The Paradiso, Amsterdam
News:
* Ryan Adams talks 9/11 and "New York, New York"
* Allo Darlin' Making Progress on LP2
* Radiohead touring in 2012, Atoms for Peace wrapping up record
* News + Links: Olivia Tremor Control, Wilco, Guided by Voices
* Stream Ryan Adams' Ashes & Fire
Thinking out loud:
* 9/11
And on Rawktumblr:
* 14 Ways to Not Be a Terrible Music Fan
* On indie rock "beta males"
* An Unscientific Ranking of Ryan Adams Albums
* Why I don't like the new Girls album