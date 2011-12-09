Month in Review: November 2011



James Ferraro / photo by David Greenwald

Here's everything I posted on Rawkblog last month. Enjoy.

* Why You Should Sign Up For My Digital Record Club

* #SciFiHoldSteady Lyrics

New Music:

* Premiere: The Explorers Club - "Sweet Delights"

* Premiere: Dylan Gilbert - "I Was Young"

* Projectionists - "I Never Wanted Anything"

* A$AP Rocky - LiveLoveASAP Mixtape

* Rhett Miller - "Happiness" (Elliott Smith cover)

* Pageants - "Edible Rust"

* Bry Webb - "Rivers of Gold"

* The Lake Poets - "How Do You Love Me?"

* Lucy Rose - "Middle of the Bed"

* Review: Atlas Sound - Parallax

* Dolorean - "Thinskinned"

* Teletextile - "What If I"

* Lemuria - "Pleaser"

* Review: Little Horn - Twelve EP

Photos/Live Reviews:

* Jon Brion (And Fiona Apple) at Largo, 11.18.11

* Ryan Adams @ Berkeley Street Studios, 11.16.11

* Real Estate, Big Troubles and James Ferraro at the Echoplex, 11.12.11

* In One Wind, Big Moves and Gothic Trouble at the Silverlake Lounge, 11.03.11

Videos:

* High Highs - Untitled New Song

* High Highs - "Flowers Bloom"

* Ryan Adams - "Heartbreak a Stranger" (Bob Mould cover, 11.22.11)

* Lord Huron - "The Man Who Lives Forever"

* North Highlands - "Benefits"

* Keaton Henson - "You Don't Know How Lucky You Are"

* ARMS - "Three Mile Island" (Live at Grasslands, 11.11.11)

* Sondre Lerche - "Domino"

* Craft Spells - "Your Tomb" (They Shoot Music Don't They Session)

* Jens Lekman - Tiny Desk Concert

* Real Estate - "It's Real"

* The Miracals - "Give Me a Chance"

News + Links

* Lambchop, Kisses, Jens Lekman

* "Heaven Adores You," A New Elliott Smith Doc, Looking For Funding

And over on Rawktumblr:

* How We Drowned in the 2011 Buzz Ocean

* A project for someone who likes music blogging and has some free time

* On "In the iTunes Age, Do We Need the Record Store?"

* Things I've Learned About Awards Shows

* The Shadow (1994)

* On "Dealing With Your Own Cultural Relevance (At Age 28)"

* Bradford Cox Revisited

* Review: Melancholia

* 14 Ways Music Blogs Could Be Useful Again