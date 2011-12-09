Month in Review: November 2011
James Ferraro / photo by David Greenwald
Here's everything I posted on Rawkblog last month. Enjoy.
* Why You Should Sign Up For My Digital Record Club
* #SciFiHoldSteady Lyrics
New Music:
* Premiere: The Explorers Club - "Sweet Delights"
* Premiere: Dylan Gilbert - "I Was Young"
* Projectionists - "I Never Wanted Anything"
* A$AP Rocky - LiveLoveASAP Mixtape
* Rhett Miller - "Happiness" (Elliott Smith cover)
* Pageants - "Edible Rust"
* Bry Webb - "Rivers of Gold"
* The Lake Poets - "How Do You Love Me?"
* Lucy Rose - "Middle of the Bed"
* Review: Atlas Sound - Parallax
* Dolorean - "Thinskinned"
* Teletextile - "What If I"
* Lemuria - "Pleaser"
* Review: Little Horn - Twelve EP
Photos/Live Reviews:
* Jon Brion (And Fiona Apple) at Largo, 11.18.11
* Ryan Adams @ Berkeley Street Studios, 11.16.11
* Real Estate, Big Troubles and James Ferraro at the Echoplex, 11.12.11
* In One Wind, Big Moves and Gothic Trouble at the Silverlake Lounge, 11.03.11
Videos:
* High Highs - Untitled New Song
* High Highs - "Flowers Bloom"
* Ryan Adams - "Heartbreak a Stranger" (Bob Mould cover, 11.22.11)
* Lord Huron - "The Man Who Lives Forever"
* North Highlands - "Benefits"
* Keaton Henson - "You Don't Know How Lucky You Are"
* ARMS - "Three Mile Island" (Live at Grasslands, 11.11.11)
* Sondre Lerche - "Domino"
* Craft Spells - "Your Tomb" (They Shoot Music Don't They Session)
* Jens Lekman - Tiny Desk Concert
* Real Estate - "It's Real"
* The Miracals - "Give Me a Chance"
News + Links
* Lambchop, Kisses, Jens Lekman
* "Heaven Adores You," A New Elliott Smith Doc, Looking For Funding
And over on Rawktumblr:
* How We Drowned in the 2011 Buzz Ocean
* A project for someone who likes music blogging and has some free time
* On "In the iTunes Age, Do We Need the Record Store?"
* Things I've Learned About Awards Shows
* The Shadow (1994)
* On "Dealing With Your Own Cultural Relevance (At Age 28)"
* Bradford Cox Revisited
* Review: Melancholia
* 14 Ways Music Blogs Could Be Useful Again