Month in Review: October 2011



Jens Lekman

Here's everything that happened on Rawkblog this month. Peruse after the jump!

Don't Miss:

* Guest Mixtape: '80s Obscurities from Captured Tracks Records

* Interview: Cymbals Eat Guitars

* Album Review: Real Estate - Days

New Tracks/Album Reviews:

* Premiere: Erik Jourgensen - "Interzone"

* Premiere: Ben Heywood (Summer Darling) - "Spectacular Violence"

* Big Deal - "Chair"

* Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox" (Work Drugs Remix)

* Summer Fiction - "By the Sea"

* The Miracals - "Give Me a Chance"

* High Highs - "Ivy"

* ARMS - "Glass Harmonica"

* Out Go the Lights - "Joy"

* The Canon, Examined: Felt - Forever Breathes the Lonely Word

* Hannah Peel - The Broken Wave

Photos:

* Wild Beasts, EMA at the Echoplex, 10.13.11

* Ryan Adams at Largo, 10.09.11

* Jens Lekman, Geoffrey O'Connor at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 9.28.11

Videos:

* Little Scream - Take-Away Show

* Ryan Adams' Metal Talk Show Satire, "Night Sweats"

* St. Vincent - "Cruel" (Live at Good Records)

* Amor De Dias - "Season of Light"

* Bombay Bicycle Club - "Video Games" (Lana Del Rey cover)

* Craft Spells - "The Fog Rose High" (Room 204 Session)

* Fiona Apple with Chris Thile, Jon Brion - "Fast as You Can" (Largo, 8.23.11)

* Jeff Mangum Plays Surprise Show at Occupy Wall Street

* Andrew Bird Covers Cass McCombs' "Meet Me Here at Dawn"

Features, News, Etc.:

* R.I.P., Steve Jobs

* R.I.P., Bert Jansch

* Jon Brion producing Best Coast sophomore album

* Elliott Smith, Eight Years Gone

* CMJ 2011: Six Bands to Watch

Film/TV:

* How The Room is Secretly a Rebel Without a Cause Tribute

And over on Rawktumblr:

* Indie as "adult contemporary"

* Pomplamoose, the most enthusiastic band in indie-pop

* Actual conversation I had at the Echo last night

* Additional feelings about the New York Magazine Millennials cover story

* Remarkable jokes by Ryan Adams that I will attempt to paraphrase