Month in Review: October 2011
Jens Lekman
Here's everything that happened on Rawkblog this month. Peruse after the jump!
Don't Miss:
* Guest Mixtape: '80s Obscurities from Captured Tracks Records
* Interview: Cymbals Eat Guitars
* Album Review: Real Estate - Days
New Tracks/Album Reviews:
* Premiere: Erik Jourgensen - "Interzone"
* Premiere: Ben Heywood (Summer Darling) - "Spectacular Violence"
* Big Deal - "Chair"
* Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox" (Work Drugs Remix)
* Summer Fiction - "By the Sea"
* The Miracals - "Give Me a Chance"
* High Highs - "Ivy"
* ARMS - "Glass Harmonica"
* Out Go the Lights - "Joy"
* The Canon, Examined: Felt - Forever Breathes the Lonely Word
* Hannah Peel - The Broken Wave
Photos:
* Wild Beasts, EMA at the Echoplex, 10.13.11
* Ryan Adams at Largo, 10.09.11
* Jens Lekman, Geoffrey O'Connor at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 9.28.11
Videos:
* Little Scream - Take-Away Show
* Ryan Adams' Metal Talk Show Satire, "Night Sweats"
* St. Vincent - "Cruel" (Live at Good Records)
* Amor De Dias - "Season of Light"
* Bombay Bicycle Club - "Video Games" (Lana Del Rey cover)
* Craft Spells - "The Fog Rose High" (Room 204 Session)
* Fiona Apple with Chris Thile, Jon Brion - "Fast as You Can" (Largo, 8.23.11)
* Jeff Mangum Plays Surprise Show at Occupy Wall Street
* Andrew Bird Covers Cass McCombs' "Meet Me Here at Dawn"
Features, News, Etc.:
* R.I.P., Steve Jobs
* R.I.P., Bert Jansch
* Jon Brion producing Best Coast sophomore album
* Elliott Smith, Eight Years Gone
* CMJ 2011: Six Bands to Watch
Film/TV:
* How The Room is Secretly a Rebel Without a Cause Tribute
And over on Rawktumblr:
* Indie as "adult contemporary"
* Pomplamoose, the most enthusiastic band in indie-pop
* Actual conversation I had at the Echo last night
* Additional feelings about the New York Magazine Millennials cover story
* Remarkable jokes by Ryan Adams that I will attempt to paraphrase