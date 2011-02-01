January 2011: All Posts

In case you missed anything. Destroyer photo by David Greenwald

Best of 2011: January Essentials

2011's Most Anticipated Albums

Album reviews:

R. Kelly - Love Letter

Apex Manor - The Year of Magical Drinking

Jim Guthrie - When We Were Boys OST

Carl Hauck - Windjammer

Tennis - Cape Dory

Paul Levinson - Twice Upon a Rhyme

Chalk and Numbers - He Knew EP

MINKS - By The Hedge

Destroyer - Kaputt

Geotic - Mend

James Blake - S/T

Track reviews:

Fleet Foxes - "Helplessness Blues"

The Go! Team - "Buy Nothing Day"

Brave Irene - "Longest Day," "No Fun"

Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox"

Rose Melberg - "This Will Be Our Year" (Zombies cover)

Bootlegs:

The Radio Dept. - KEXP Session

Videos:

PS22 Chorus - "Round and Round"

The Soft Pack - "Answer to Yourself" (Take Away Show)

Lucky Soul - "Upon Hilly Fields"

Iron & Wine - "Tree by the River" (Take Away Show)

The Dismemberment Plan plays "Fallon"

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Back in the Saddle"

The Radio Dept. - "Never Follow Suit"

Destroyer - "Kaputt"

News:

The Radio Dept. recording next project, considering Jens Lekman collab

Coachella 2011 lineup drops

Chad VanGaalen scores, soundtracks Lifetime Collective short film

Fund Jill Andrews' The Mirror on Kickstarter