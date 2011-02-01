January 2011: All Posts
In case you missed anything. Destroyer photo by David Greenwald
Best of 2011: January Essentials
2011's Most Anticipated Albums
Album reviews:
R. Kelly - Love Letter
Apex Manor - The Year of Magical Drinking
Jim Guthrie - When We Were Boys OST
Carl Hauck - Windjammer
Tennis - Cape Dory
Paul Levinson - Twice Upon a Rhyme
Chalk and Numbers - He Knew EP
MINKS - By The Hedge
Destroyer - Kaputt
Geotic - Mend
James Blake - S/T
Track reviews:
Fleet Foxes - "Helplessness Blues"
The Go! Team - "Buy Nothing Day"
Brave Irene - "Longest Day," "No Fun"
Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox"
Rose Melberg - "This Will Be Our Year" (Zombies cover)
Bootlegs:
The Radio Dept. - KEXP Session
Videos:
PS22 Chorus - "Round and Round"
The Soft Pack - "Answer to Yourself" (Take Away Show)
Lucky Soul - "Upon Hilly Fields"
Iron & Wine - "Tree by the River" (Take Away Show)
The Dismemberment Plan plays "Fallon"
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Back in the Saddle"
The Radio Dept. - "Never Follow Suit"
Destroyer - "Kaputt"
News:
The Radio Dept. recording next project, considering Jens Lekman collab
Coachella 2011 lineup drops
Chad VanGaalen scores, soundtracks Lifetime Collective short film
Fund Jill Andrews' The Mirror on Kickstarter