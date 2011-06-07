May 2011: Month in review
Jens Lekman / by David Greenwald
Fun:
* Guest mixtape: Thunder & Lightning's Brent Katz
* Elliott Smith - Performances from a Basement on the Hill
Jams/Reviews:
* Premiere: Gabe Hascall - "Love It All"
* The Hood Internet - "Kaputting It Up" (Destroyer x Raekwon)
* Swimclub - Funhouse for Friends
* Tyler, the Creator - Goblin
* Dream Diary - You Are The Beat
* Fleet Foxes - Helplessness Blues
* Elephant Parade - Home
* Rose Melberg - Homemade Ship (Remix)
* Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - "In This Home On Ice" (2005)
* The Middle East – "Hunger Song"
* Bos Angeles - "Beach Slalom"
* Amanda Mair - "House"
* Wake Up Lucid - "Sugar"
Bootlegs:
* Bootlegs: Beulah at KCRW, 9.25.01
Videos:
* Michael Showalter, the indie-est of all rockers
* Kreayshawn - "Gucci Gucci"
* Sondre Lerche - "Private Caller"
* Frank Ocean - "Acura Integurl"
* St. Vincent covers Big Black's 'Kerosene'
* tUnE-yArDs - "You Yes You" (Yours Truly session)
* Lia Ices - "Grown Unknown"
* Herman Dune - "Tell Me Something I Don't Know"
* Priscilla Ahn and Charlie Wadhams – ‘I Don’t Have Time To Be In Love’
News:
* Jens Lekman's new album: mixed, maybe?
* Clap Your Hands Say Yeah announce Hysterical
* Foreign Leisure Records is reissuing Maritime's We, the Vehicles
* Meet Sally Seltmann's new band, Seeker Lover Keeper
* Searching for Elliott Smith debuts in L.A. this week
RawkTumblr:
* Odd Future: Enough already