October 2010: Rawkblog Month-In-Review



Pink Eyes of Fucked Up at Matador at 21 / photo by David Greenwald



Select tracks:

Ravens & Chimes - "Division Street": mp3

Pepper Rabbit - "Babette!": mp3

The Lightning Bug Situation - "Call": mp3

MP3s/Reviews:

LA Font - The American Leagues

Ravens & Chimes - "Division Street"

The Lightning Bug Situation - "Call" (premiere!)

Pepper Rabbit - "Babette!"

Valar - Live at the House of Prayer

Memoryhouse - "Caregiver"

The rest of this month's links after the jump.

The Goodbye Radio - The Year We Didn't Have

Tennis - "Marathon"

Logh - North

Gigi - Maintenant

Mt. Egypt - Battening the Hatches

JBM - Not Even In July

The Rest - "John Huston"

Letting Up Despite Great Faults - S/T



Mixes:

Witch Trials | Halloween 2010

Shows:

Live: In the City 2010

Matador at 21: The Full Review



Videos:

Jon Brion - "Happy With You"

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Sink/Let It Sway"

The National - "Terrible Love (Alternate Version)"

Warpaint - "Undertow"

Memoryhouse - "Pale Blue"

Ted Leo covers Beat Happening at Matador at 21

The Acorn - "Restoration"



News:

Stream Warpaint's The Fool

Destroyer's Kaputt Due Jan. 2010

Help Fund Marissa Nadler's Next Album

Ryan Adams Plays Three New Songs At 826LA Charity Show



Misc.:

2010 Bands You Can Ignore: An Exhaustive List

Elliott Smith: Seven Years Gone

Help Rawkblog Crack 100,000 Page Views

Podcast: Blogging In The U.S.A. In The City Panel

Nine Amazing Free Records