October 2010: Rawkblog Month-In-Review
Pink Eyes of Fucked Up at Matador at 21 / photo by David Greenwald
Select tracks:
Ravens & Chimes - "Division Street": mp3
Pepper Rabbit - "Babette!": mp3
The Lightning Bug Situation - "Call": mp3
MP3s/Reviews:
LA Font - The American Leagues
Ravens & Chimes - "Division Street"
The Lightning Bug Situation - "Call" (premiere!)
Pepper Rabbit - "Babette!"
Valar - Live at the House of Prayer
Memoryhouse - "Caregiver"
The rest of this month's links after the jump.
The Goodbye Radio - The Year We Didn't Have
Tennis - "Marathon"
Logh - North
Gigi - Maintenant
Mt. Egypt - Battening the Hatches
JBM - Not Even In July
The Rest - "John Huston"
Letting Up Despite Great Faults - S/T
Mixes:
Witch Trials | Halloween 2010
Shows:
Live: In the City 2010
Matador at 21: The Full Review
Videos:
Jon Brion - "Happy With You"
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Sink/Let It Sway"
The National - "Terrible Love (Alternate Version)"
Warpaint - "Undertow"
Memoryhouse - "Pale Blue"
Ted Leo covers Beat Happening at Matador at 21
The Acorn - "Restoration"
News:
Stream Warpaint's The Fool
Destroyer's Kaputt Due Jan. 2010
Help Fund Marissa Nadler's Next Album
Ryan Adams Plays Three New Songs At 826LA Charity Show
Misc.:
2010 Bands You Can Ignore: An Exhaustive List
Elliott Smith: Seven Years Gone
Help Rawkblog Crack 100,000 Page Views
Podcast: Blogging In The U.S.A. In The City Panel
Nine Amazing Free Records