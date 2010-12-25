Best of 2010: Rawkblog's Greatest Hits

As always, friends, I'd like to thank you for reading this year -- it's been the absolute best year I've had doing Rawkblog and as a music writer and photographer in general. Here's a summary of this year's essential and most popular posts.

Best of 2010: Albums of the Year | EPs/Singles | Songs | Concert Photos | Rawky Awards

Mid-year lists: Albums | Songs

2010's most popular posts:

* 2010 Album Release Calendar

* Preview: Ryan Adams & The Cardinals' III/IV

* Best of the 2000s: Top 100 Albums of the Decade

* Kanye West's new album maybe just leaked (surprised nothing came of this, actually...)

* 2010 Bands You Can Ignore: An Exhaustive List

* Ryan Adams prepping III/IV, Black Hole

* A Michael Jackson Story, May 1985

* Bootleg: Joanna Newsom - 1.18.10 Sydney Opera House, Australia

* Mixtape: Only In Dreams

* First Look: Paramore - Brand New Eyes

My personal favorites/essential reads:

* Interview: Todd Goldstein of Harlem Shakes/ARMS

* Rawkblog.tv: The Beachwood Sparks - "Canyon Ride"

* Deeper Into Movies: The Room

* SXSW: Complete Coverage | 50 Bands to Watch

* Live: Slumberland 20th Anniversary Show

* Rawkblog is 5 :: New Theme Song!

* First Look: Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - Before Today

* Interview: Miles Kurosky

* Sufjan Stevens Announces 50 States "Tex-Mex" Album

* Kicking Television: The Lost Series Finale | Saying Goodbye to Lost

* First Look: The National - High Violet

* R.I.P. Will Owsley

* Podcast: In The City: Blogging the U.S.A. Panel

* Spaceland, 1993-2010

* Elliott Smith: A Proper Introduction

* Critical Backlash: Best vs. Favorite, Year-End Lists and the Perils of Consensus